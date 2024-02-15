Previous
FoR #15 Flash of Red Challenge

I had a doctor's appointment this morning and I parked in a section of the lot where this pampas grass was lying dormant. I was early so I sat in the car for a few minutes and took a couple of shots of the grass with my phone.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48915/flash-of-red-week-3-begins-on-monday-the-12th-of-february
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Barb ace
Good capture for an abstract and good use of your early arrival at your appointment. :-) I often do the same, esp. if waiting in our truck for my husband when he is at an appointment.
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great use of your time !! and a wonderful close-up - great tones and textures ! fav
February 16th, 2024  
