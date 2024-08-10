Sign up
62 / 365
Abstract Staircase
My wife and I enjoyed a picnic at Buhl Park and then we went for a little walk so I could look for some, hopefully, interesting subjects for today's August Abstract post. I saw these stairs on the back of a picnic pavilion that showed promise.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Tags
abstractaug2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
August 12th, 2024
