Abstract Staircase by skipt07
Abstract Staircase

My wife and I enjoyed a picnic at Buhl Park and then we went for a little walk so I could look for some, hopefully, interesting subjects for today's August Abstract post. I saw these stairs on the back of a picnic pavilion that showed promise.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
August 12th, 2024  
