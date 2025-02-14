Previous
WWYD Base Photo by skipt07
WWYD Base Photo

No need to comment. Uploading base photo for the WWYD -236 Challenge
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
gloria jones ace
Super shot, composition
February 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lots of potential here!
February 14th, 2025  
