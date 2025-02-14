Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
77 / 365
WWYD Base Photo
No need to comment. Uploading base photo for the WWYD -236 Challenge
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3139
photos
163
followers
158
following
21% complete
View this month »
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Latest from all albums
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
77
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd June 2015 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-236
gloria jones
ace
Super shot, composition
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lots of potential here!
February 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close