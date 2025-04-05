Previous
WWYD-237 Challenge by skipt07
WWYD-237 Challenge

To eternity and beyond.
Sorry Cas @casablanca I got a little carried away

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50551/wwyd-237-starts-today-come-and-play!
5th April 2025

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, I love it! Super fun
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 5th, 2025  
