Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
86 / 365
WWYD-238 Challenge
Here's my interpretation of Delwyn's base photo for the challenge.
I'll call it "Memories of Women from the Past."
Just to keep the record straight, no, I do not know these women; they are all AI-created.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50717/wwyd-238
17th May 2025
17th May 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3174
photos
166
followers
160
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Latest from all albums
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
86
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st February 2025 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-238
Dave
ace
Ghostly
May 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done
May 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Imaginative response
May 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close