Previous
WWYD-238 Challenge by skipt07
86 / 365

WWYD-238 Challenge

Here's my interpretation of Delwyn's base photo for the challenge.

I'll call it "Memories of Women from the Past."

Just to keep the record straight, no, I do not know these women; they are all AI-created.



https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50717/wwyd-238
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Ghostly
May 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done
May 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Imaginative response
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact