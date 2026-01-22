Previous
Text2Image_2 by skipt07
Text2Image_2

I thought I'd try a second image, only this time using ChatGPT

This time I used the prompts:
Dance
Carnival/Mardi Gras
New Orleans
22nd January 2026

