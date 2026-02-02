Flash of Red Day #2

Previous
Contrast is the weekly word for this challenge.
When we woke up this morning, the sun was backlighting the frost-covered branches
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Neil ace
Very neat. Lovely light.
February 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
February 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That light is just gorgeous!
February 3rd, 2026  
