Text2image - Challenge 17 by skipt07
Text2image - Challenge 17

I thought I'd post one to get the ball rolling.
I used the words, valentine, sweethearts and dinner on ChatGPT.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

ace
@skipt07
Louise & Ken ace
My first reaction to this beautiful image? Call this "The Expectation". Next show me "The Reality"!
February 6th, 2026  
JackieR ace
See AI has mastered doing hands!!!!
February 6th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@Weezilou _ The wife cooking at home while hubby watches sports on TV?
February 6th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@skipt07 Wow! You went all the way to "Tragic!" LOL!
February 6th, 2026  
