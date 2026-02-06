Sign up
98 / 365
Text2image - Challenge 17
I thought I'd post one to get the ball rolling.
I used the words, valentine, sweethearts and dinner on ChatGPT.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
4
0
Tags
text2image-17
Louise & Ken
ace
My first reaction to this beautiful image? Call this "The Expectation". Next show me "The Reality"!
February 6th, 2026
JackieR
ace
See AI has mastered doing hands!!!!
February 6th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@Weezilou
_ The wife cooking at home while hubby watches sports on TV?
February 6th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
@skipt07
Wow! You went all the way to "Tragic!" LOL!
February 6th, 2026
