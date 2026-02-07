Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
99 / 365
Flash of Red Day #7
Contrast is the word for the first week of the challenge.
Some of the many icicles surrounding our home
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3356
photos
162
followers
154
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Latest from all albums
309
97
310
312
98
311
99
312
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
7th February 2026 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful study in contrast. The detail and the light in the ice is beautiful and the little water drop, fab. On black so good.
February 7th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Prefect contrast!
February 7th, 2026
amyK
ace
Excellent image for the theme; well done!
February 7th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Very cool! They look like stacks of coins!
February 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close