Previous
Flash of Red Day #7 by skipt07
99 / 365

Flash of Red Day #7

Contrast is the word for the first week of the challenge.

Some of the many icicles surrounding our home
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful study in contrast. The detail and the light in the ice is beautiful and the little water drop, fab. On black so good.
February 7th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Prefect contrast!
February 7th, 2026  
amyK ace
Excellent image for the theme; well done!
February 7th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Very cool! They look like stacks of coins!
February 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact