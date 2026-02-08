Previous
Flash of Red Day #8 by skipt07
Flash of Red Day #8

Shapes and composition for the second week of the challenge.

This is a quilt I received from a quilting guild, who make quilts and present them to Veterans.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 10th, 2026  
