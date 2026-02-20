Previous
Flash of Red Day #20 by skipt07
Flash of Red Day #20

Textures is the theme for the third week of the challenge.

A flexible garden hose.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Louise & Ken ace
Nice shading!
February 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice light
February 20th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice textures for sure skip
February 20th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Looks good in b&w
February 21st, 2026  
