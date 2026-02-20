Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Flash of Red Day #20
Textures is the theme for the third week of the challenge.
A flexible garden hose.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
4
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3373
photos
162
followers
154
following
30% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
20th February 2026 4:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Nice shading!
February 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice light
February 20th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice textures for sure skip
February 20th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Looks good in b&w
February 21st, 2026
