Flash of Red Day #23 by skipt07
115 / 365

Flash of Red Day #23

Tone and mood are the theme for the third week of the challenge.

A tire track in the snow. When I got out of my car, I noticed this leaf lying inside the track. I heard that voice, take some pictures.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Photo Details

Susan ace
Nice leading lines and vanishing point.
February 25th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I do like the lines and textures.
February 25th, 2026  
