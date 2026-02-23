Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
115 / 365
Flash of Red Day #23
Tone and mood are the theme for the third week of the challenge.
A tire track in the snow. When I got out of my car, I noticed this leaf lying inside the track. I heard that voice, take some pictures.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3377
photos
161
followers
153
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
23rd February 2026 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Susan
ace
Nice leading lines and vanishing point.
February 25th, 2026
Kathy
ace
I do like the lines and textures.
February 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close