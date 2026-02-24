Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
116 / 365
Flash of Red Day #24
Tone and mood are the theme for the third week of the challenge.
Driving home, I saw this barn, and I thought it might be a good subject for the FoR.
I wonder why they have the stalls fenced off.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
3
2
ace
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Tags
for2026
Susan
ace
Great barn.
February 25th, 2026
amyK
ace
Great subject for b&w
February 25th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic barn! It looks like there might be a spaceship ready to launch behind it as well.
February 25th, 2026
