Flash of Red Day #25
Flash of Red Day #25

Tone and mood are the theme for the third week of the challenge.

Rose potpourri. I decided to change the mood from dark and somber to high key
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! wish I could smell the perfume !
February 25th, 2026  
