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Oh the Weather Outside is Frightful by skipt07
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Oh the Weather Outside is Frightful

With the snow returning and the temperature dropping, the cardinals were all over the Rose of Sharon bush waiting to have their turn at the seeds. It was surprising how patient they were. My wife counted at least fourteen males and females. I wanted to capture them with the snow falling.
I've been trying to use the manual settings lately to have more control over the results in this case, freezing the now in the air. Thanks to ChatGPT, I got suggestions for the settings to begin with.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Islandgirl ace
Wow so beautiful!
Hope you didn't get too much snow!
March 17th, 2026  
Mallory ace
A gorgeous capture
March 17th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@radiogirl - Right now, they are calling for 2-4 inches by tomorrow. That we can live with as the temperature will be going back up from Wednesday on.
March 17th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
This is an absolutely perfect Christmas card image!!!
March 17th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture!
March 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful image - would make a lovely Christmas Card !
March 17th, 2026  
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