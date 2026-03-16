Oh the Weather Outside is Frightful

With the snow returning and the temperature dropping, the cardinals were all over the Rose of Sharon bush waiting to have their turn at the seeds. It was surprising how patient they were. My wife counted at least fourteen males and females. I wanted to capture them with the snow falling.

I've been trying to use the manual settings lately to have more control over the results in this case, freezing the now in the air. Thanks to ChatGPT, I got suggestions for the settings to begin with.