Urban _ Challenge

I did all these in one day. When I left home, it was sunny, but clouds moved in, giving me a blah sky. I visited my hometown and photographed some of the main sights that stood out and had some meaning.

1. One of the brightly colored murals that artists have added to the cityscape.



2. The Winner - Their claim to fame is that they are the world's largest off-price fashion store. This is where all the girls go to buy their prom and homecoming gowns.



3. Penn State Shenango - This was once the junior high school. When a new high school was built, Penn State made a satellite campus in the building. It was just announced that Penn State is closing this campus at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.



4. A shot along the Shenango River walkway towards downtown and the State Street bridge.



5, A sculpture that the people of the town have given the names "The Can Opener" and "The Angel."



6. The public library.