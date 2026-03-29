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If van Gogh Were a Photographer
I asked ChatGPT if Vincent van Gogh had a camera, what might his photographs have looked like, and this is one it gave me. I did this for Jack
@mystery
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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365 Challenges and Creative Projects
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29th March 2026 9:32am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
I like it !
March 29th, 2026
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