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31 Shots For March
My finished March calendar. I should have put more thought into choosing my subject, but I made it.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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365 Challenges and Creative Projects
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Ann H. LeFevre
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You did a great job- and I think a chair was a good subject for it too.
April 1st, 2026
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