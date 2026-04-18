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WWYD-241
I thought I'd throw another one into the pot, but I already know who I'm voting for.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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