Not All Things Are What They Appear to Be

Our oldest daughter's husband is and Air Force veteran. He was deployed at one time to a base in Turkey (Türkiye). When he returned home he gave me this watch. I wasn't familiar with the brand so I Googled it. When I saw the price I knew there was no way on earth that it was the real thing. Probably a Chinese knock-off. The price for a real one approximately $7,000.00 (£5,026).