Previous
308 / 365
Oh, The Weather Outside is Frightful
The second day of December, and winter returns for another season. A good day to stay put and throw another log on the fire.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
5
4
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3296
photos
167
followers
158
following
84% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Collected Perspectives
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
2nd December 2025 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
skiptpp
,
skipttp
JackieR
ace
But it does look beautiful
December 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh I would just LOVE this! I adore snow. On with my snow boots and warm clothes and out I go. Rarely get the chance as it almost never does this in England. Beautiful photo
December 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
I looove this photo… let it snow…let it snow …let it snow…
Enjoy your cosy fire & the Christmas magic surrounding you…😇
December 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
December 3rd, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@casablanca
@beverley365
- There was a day when this kind of weather wouldn't cause me to regret having to go out in it. I was a limeman for the telephone company and this was my workplace! I looked forward to going out and seeing the pristine winterscapes.
December 3rd, 2025
