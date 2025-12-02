Previous
Oh, The Weather Outside is Frightful by skipt07
308 / 365

Oh, The Weather Outside is Frightful

The second day of December, and winter returns for another season. A good day to stay put and throw another log on the fire.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
JackieR ace
But it does look beautiful
December 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh I would just LOVE this! I adore snow. On with my snow boots and warm clothes and out I go. Rarely get the chance as it almost never does this in England. Beautiful photo
December 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
I looove this photo… let it snow…let it snow …let it snow…
Enjoy your cosy fire & the Christmas magic surrounding you…😇
December 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
December 3rd, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@casablanca @beverley365 - There was a day when this kind of weather wouldn't cause me to regret having to go out in it. I was a limeman for the telephone company and this was my workplace! I looked forward to going out and seeing the pristine winterscapes.
December 3rd, 2025  
