Winter Storm Fern

The photo on top is looking across our neighbor's pasture the day before Fern hit.

The photo below was taken while Fern was dumping snow on the 25th. We got 11-13 inches. It is hard to tell because of the drifting. It is still snowing some today. Thank goodness our neighbor was willing to plow out our driveway.



In 1950, a winter storm, known as the "Great Appalachian Storm" or "The Big Snow," hit the Shenango Valley over Thanksgiving weekend (Nov 24–26), dumping nearly 3 feet of snow. It brought 5-8 foot drifts and halted all traffic. It was caused by what is called an "inland hurricane." I was at my grandparents' home in neighboring Ohio, and my poor grandfather only had a coal shovel to clear his driveway. I have no recollection as to how long it took him to clear his driveway.