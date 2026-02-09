Sign up
313 / 365
Granddaughter's Caricature
Our middle granddaughter has become a caricature creator. So, I decided to make it my new profile picture.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
5
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Collected Perspectives
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Looking great there, Skip!
February 9th, 2026
Sid
ace
what a talent she is, you must be so proud...
February 9th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
That's positively delightful. If she does it herself, that's brilliant but there are photo apps that do it for you!
February 9th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@maggiemae
- I know, I have used ChatGPT to do a few.
February 9th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
@marlboromaam
- If only, Mags, if only.
February 9th, 2026
