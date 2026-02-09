Previous
Granddaughter's Caricature by skipt07
Granddaughter's Caricature

Our middle granddaughter has become a caricature creator. So, I decided to make it my new profile picture.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Mags ace
Looking great there, Skip!
February 9th, 2026  
Sid ace
what a talent she is, you must be so proud...
February 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
That's positively delightful. If she does it herself, that's brilliant but there are photo apps that do it for you!
February 9th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@maggiemae - I know, I have used ChatGPT to do a few.
February 9th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
@marlboromaam - If only, Mags, if only.
February 9th, 2026  
