31 Shots for March by skipt07
317 / 365

31 Shots for March

#4 - Diningroom chair back.

I didn't think I was going to get the right light today since it had been overcast, but the sun did manage to peak out briefly.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

gloria jones ace
Nicely done...great light
March 4th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
big bold black and white
March 4th, 2026  
