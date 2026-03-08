Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
322 / 365
31 Shots for March
#8 - Dining room chair, top left side.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
3394
photos
162
followers
149
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Latest from all albums
316
318
317
319
320
318
321
322
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Collected Perspectives
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
8th March 2026 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
13shots4march
Jack
Is the chair series a task from ChatGpt? i read some discussions earlier here at 365 and you mentioned it so i'm just curious. And i love em all. Al are very good.
March 8th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
No. This was a challenge I first came across in 2017 and had forgotten about. I enjoyed it the first time I tried it, but it was a challenge as I didn't think I'd be able to photograph a tree, at that time, 31 different ways. But I did finish, and I learned a lot. I reached out to the person who hosted it back then to see if the challenge was still active, but I didn't hear back from them.
Here is a link to my first one.
https://365project.org/skipt07/potpourri/2017-03
March 8th, 2026
Neil
ace
Good study of a chair.
March 8th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Here is a link to my first one. https://365project.org/skipt07/potpourri/2017-03