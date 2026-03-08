Previous
31 Shots for March by skipt07
322 / 365

31 Shots for March

#8 - Dining room chair, top left side.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jack
Is the chair series a task from ChatGpt? i read some discussions earlier here at 365 and you mentioned it so i'm just curious. And i love em all. Al are very good.
March 8th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
No. This was a challenge I first came across in 2017 and had forgotten about. I enjoyed it the first time I tried it, but it was a challenge as I didn't think I'd be able to photograph a tree, at that time, 31 different ways. But I did finish, and I learned a lot. I reached out to the person who hosted it back then to see if the challenge was still active, but I didn't hear back from them.

Here is a link to my first one. https://365project.org/skipt07/potpourri/2017-03
March 8th, 2026  
Neil ace
Good study of a chair.
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact