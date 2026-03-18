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31 Shots for March
#17 - Dining room chair: and a hat. A revisit. ChatGPT suggested that I do a similar shot of the chair and hat, but change some things up. So I went more high-key and added a slight vignette.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Collected Perspectives
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th March 2026 2:33pm
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skiptbw
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31shots4march
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Nice - looks rather like a pencil sketch
March 19th, 2026
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