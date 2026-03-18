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31 Shots for March by skipt07
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31 Shots for March

#17 - Dining room chair: and a hat. A revisit. ChatGPT suggested that I do a similar shot of the chair and hat, but change some things up. So I went more high-key and added a slight vignette.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice - looks rather like a pencil sketch
March 19th, 2026  
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