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31 Shots for March
#23 - Dining room chair: back post, top rail spindles, low-key soft focus
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Collected Perspectives
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
23rd March 2026 8:37am
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skiptbw
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31shots4march-2026
*lynn
ace
superb lighting
March 24th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat low-key image
March 24th, 2026
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