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31 Shots for March
#24 - Dining room chair: seat shadows, stripes [zebra chair]
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Album
Collected Perspectives
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th March 2026 8:02am
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31shots4march-2024
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