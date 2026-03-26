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31 Shots for March
#26 - Dining room chair: window and rug.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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Album
Collected Perspectives
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Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
26th March 2026 9:21am
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31shots4march-2026
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