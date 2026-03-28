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31 Shots for March
#28 - Dining room chair: wood grain on the seat. Owl eyes
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Photo Details
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7
Album
Collected Perspectives
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th March 2026 4:46pm
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31shots4march-2026
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