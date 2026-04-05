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He is Risen by skipt07
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He is Risen

Jesus took our sin upon Himself, bore the punishment we deserved, and through His death opened the way for forgiveness, reconciliation with God, and eternal life.
John 14:6
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Skip Tribby - ​...

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@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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