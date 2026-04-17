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Abstract Taco Bell by skipt07
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Abstract Taco Bell

I was waiting for my wife in the car and had a flash of inspiration as I looked across the parking lot (car park) at the local Taco Bell.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

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ace
@skipt07
✝️ My life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6."Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Never rely on what you think you know. Seek the...
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Beverley ace
terrific flash of vibrant colours & energy...
April 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super bright and colourful image ! fav
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat image
April 17th, 2026  
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