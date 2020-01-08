Sign up
Winter's Return
We have had an unseasonably warm winter so far. Not complaining! Very little snow. But today we awoke to three inches of the white stuff making the birds go through the sunflower seeds a little faster.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
2307
photos
190
followers
180
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th January 2020 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
So petty
January 14th, 2020
