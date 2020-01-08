Previous
Winter's Return by skipt07
Winter's Return

We have had an unseasonably warm winter so far. Not complaining! Very little snow. But today we awoke to three inches of the white stuff making the birds go through the sunflower seeds a little faster.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
Milanie ace
So petty
January 14th, 2020  
