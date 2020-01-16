Previous
Early Morning by skipt07
148 / 365

Early Morning

I just liked the way the light was coming through the window.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is a really dramatic image -- the lighting is quiet special
January 16th, 2020  
