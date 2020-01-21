Previous
Frosty Rose of Sharon Pods by skipt07
Frosty Rose of Sharon Pods

We got a light frost covering last night. These are the pods that are left when the flowers fall off of a Rose of Sharon leaving behind a small black seed that the birds like to eat.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
skipt07
Milanie ace
What wonderful textures and details
January 25th, 2020  
