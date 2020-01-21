Sign up
Frosty Rose of Sharon Pods
We got a light frost covering last night. These are the pods that are left when the flowers fall off of a Rose of Sharon leaving behind a small black seed that the birds like to eat.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
Learning to See
Canon EOS 70D
20th January 2020 10:52am
Milanie
ace
What wonderful textures and details
January 25th, 2020
