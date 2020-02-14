Previous
Next
Daisy by skipt07
158 / 365

Daisy

This is one of the many daisies from my wife's bouquet. Since it is Valentine's Day and there weren't any red flowers I turn this into b&w with the selective color of yellow.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice job processing.
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise