Daisy
This is one of the many daisies from my wife's bouquet. Since it is Valentine's Day and there weren't any red flowers I turn this into b&w with the selective color of yellow.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
Milanie
ace
Nice job processing.
February 20th, 2020
