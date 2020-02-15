Previous
One More Daisy by skipt07
One More Daisy

I guess when you have some flowers in the home you might as well take advantage of them.
One more of the Daisies but in color this time and a slightly different angle.
15th February 2020

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
Skip Tribby
Mallory ace
Gorgeous!
February 21st, 2020  
