“Life is an onion - by skipt07
161 / 365

“Life is an onion -

you peel it year by year and sometimes cry.” ― Carl Sandburg, Remembrance Rock
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
Kim ace
Nice patterns and comp. Love Sandburg's quote.
March 3rd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Fantastic in B&W.
March 3rd, 2020  
