My Daught's Miniature Schnauzer
My Daught's Miniature Schnauzer

This little lady has been a part of our youngest daughter's family for 12 years. So you know she is well thought of. Well, last week our daughter left her home while she took her daughter to school. This time my daughter had brought the bird feeders into the house to keep the raccoons from eating the suet and sunflower seeds at night. The dog decided she was going to try the sunflower seeds and got deathly sick. We thought we would lose her. But the vet gave her antibiotics and she is starting to act like her old self. So, if you have small dogs keep them away from black-oil sunflower seeds.
Skip Tribby

Maggiemae
Thats a vital fact to know! The suet would be ok but why get into the seeds - not a normal food for doggies. Glad to hear she is recovering
March 20th, 2020  
