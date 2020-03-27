Previous
Next
Empty Rose of Sharon Seed Pod by skipt07
168 / 365

Empty Rose of Sharon Seed Pod

As the lockdown and social distancing continues we have to be a little selective as to where we can find a suitable subject to photograph.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
For a dead plant, this is extraordinary!! Great lighting and beautiful capture ~ fav
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise