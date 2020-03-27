Sign up
168 / 365
Empty Rose of Sharon Seed Pod
As the lockdown and social distancing continues we have to be a little selective as to where we can find a suitable subject to photograph.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
2328
photos
184
followers
180
following
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th March 2020 3:45pm
*lynn
ace
For a dead plant, this is extraordinary!! Great lighting and beautiful capture ~ fav
March 31st, 2020
