Male Grosbeak
They are back! My wife was so excited to see that the Baltimore Orioles and the Grosbeaks had made the return to our feeders.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
