Male Grosbeak by skipt07
Male Grosbeak

They are back! My wife was so excited to see that the Baltimore Orioles and the Grosbeaks had made the return to our feeders.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Skip Tribby 📷

― Mark Denman
