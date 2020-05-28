Previous
Dame's Rocket by skipt07
Dame's Rocket

My wife and I went for a walk on a gorgeous evening and we also enjoyed the variety of wildflowers that line our road. Dame's Rocket comes in two colors. Violet and white but you can find some variations in the colors.
Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful find and presentation of this beautiful bloom !
May 29th, 2020  
