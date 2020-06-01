Sign up
Hoverfly on a Bed of Yellow
I saw this hoverfly extracting nectar from this buttercup.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
2354
photos
180
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st May 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool capture!
June 7th, 2020
Lee
ace
Very good.
June 7th, 2020
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo)
ace
Fantastic. Fav.
June 7th, 2020
