Red Sky at Morning
I woke up early and noticed the red sky in the east. While we don't have an unobstructed view of the eastern or western horizon we are grateful to see this much
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
Skip Tribby 📷
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
Milanie
ace
Pretty start for the day
June 29th, 2020
