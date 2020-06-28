Previous
Going Deep by skipt07
205 / 365

Going Deep

Looking down into the throat of one of the lilies in the bouquet our youngest granddaughter bought for my wife to cheer her up.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Photo Details

Beau ace
Wonderful detail and color.
July 6th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Ooo...Wonderful color, great macro!
July 6th, 2020  
