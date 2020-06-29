Previous
Up Close and Personal by skipt07
Up Close and Personal

This is one of the flowers in a bouquet our youngest granddaughter bought for my wife to brighten her day
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
― Mark Denman
Joyce W. ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2020  
Kaylynn
So
Beautiful
July 6th, 2020  
