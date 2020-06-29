Sign up
Previous
Next
206 / 365
Up Close and Personal
This is one of the flowers in a bouquet our youngest granddaughter bought for my wife to brighten her day
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
2
1
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
2367
photos
179
followers
175
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Learning to See
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th June 2020 1:56pm
Joyce W.
ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2020
Kaylynn
So
Beautiful
July 6th, 2020
Beautiful