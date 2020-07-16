Previous
Next
Hosta Blossoms by skipt07
210 / 365

Hosta Blossoms

We have a number of hostas growing in different parts of our property. I have never picked any before, but I took some into today to brighten up the house for my wife since she can't walk around with her walker and enjoy them.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman I started my venture on...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
wonderful composition and colors
July 17th, 2020  
KWind ace
Love the colours!! So pretty!
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise