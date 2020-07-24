Sign up
The Original Velcro (Burdock)
At this time of the year, they attract bees with their purplish flowers. In the fall they are a nuisance when they dry out and their barbs latch on to your clothes, shoelaces, and socks if you get too close.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Joy's Focus
ace
So beautiful. Reminds me of a sea anemone.
July 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful capture!
July 26th, 2020
