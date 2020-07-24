Previous
The Original Velcro (Burdock) by skipt07
212 / 365

The Original Velcro (Burdock)

At this time of the year, they attract bees with their purplish flowers. In the fall they are a nuisance when they dry out and their barbs latch on to your clothes, shoelaces, and socks if you get too close.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Joy's Focus ace
So beautiful. Reminds me of a sea anemone.
July 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful capture!
July 26th, 2020  
