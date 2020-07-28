Previous
Black Walnut Leaf Details by skipt07
215 / 365

Black Walnut Leaf Details

Just walking around the yard and saw this branch against the sky.
28th July 2020

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
- "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You would, of course, be looking up - as one does! ......just before you walked smack into the tree!
August 3rd, 2020  
