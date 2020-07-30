Previous
SOOC Flowers by skipt07
216 / 365

SOOC Flowers

These Impatiences are growing on each side of our porch steps. I saw that Richard @vignouse will be hosting another September NF-SOOC Challenge.
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43897/nf-sooc-2020-is-coming

This would not qualify as I used a 100mm lens instead of a 50mm lens.
The only editing I did was crop the size down to upload and add my signature.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Photo Details

